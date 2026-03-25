Scammers are Targeting Tax Refunds Ahead of Filing Deadline

With the tax deadline coming up, experts are warning that scammers are getting more aggressive—and they’re specifically targeting people’s tax refunds.

This time of year is prime opportunity for fraudsters. As people rush to file their returns and look forward to getting money back, scammers try to take advantage of that urgency and confusion. They often pose as the IRS or tax professionals and reach out through emails, texts, phone calls, or even social media messages.

A common tactic is to send messages that look official and claim there’s an issue with your return or that you’re owed a refund. These messages may include links that lead to fake websites designed to steal personal information like Social Security numbers, bank details, or login credentials.

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Experts say some scammers also promise bigger refunds if you work with them or provide sensitive information. In reality, these offers are often too good to be true and are designed to trick people into handing over personal data or money.

Another growing concern is identity theft. Scammers can use stolen information to file fraudulent tax returns in someone else’s name and claim the refund before the real taxpayer even files.

Officials stress that the IRS does not typically contact people first through text, email, or social media, and it won’t demand immediate payment or ask for things like gift cards or wire transfers.

The main advice from experts is to slow down and be cautious. If you receive an unexpected message about your taxes, don’t click on any links or respond right away. Instead, go directly to official IRS resources or contact a trusted tax professional to verify any claims.

Staying alert and double-checking information can go a long way in avoiding scams during tax season.

Source: General / Radio One