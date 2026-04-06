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Raleigh Police Warn of Fake ‘Shop with a Cop’ Donation Scam

Published on April 6, 2026

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The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) is alerting residents about a scam involving fraudulent “Shop with a Cop” donation requests.

Scammers are contacting individuals through phone calls, emails, social media, and mail, pretending to collect funds for the program.

According to RPD, these scammers often request personal or financial information, attempting to appear legitimate. However, the department emphasizes that it does not solicit donations for “Shop with a Cop” and will never make threats or promises in connection with the program.

To protect yourself, officials advise against sharing personal or financial details with unsolicited callers or messages. Additionally, avoid clicking on suspicious links or QR codes. If possible, capture the caller’s information and report the incident.

Residents who encounter suspicious activity are encouraged to call 911 or report it through the RPD’s online portal.

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