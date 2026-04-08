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Marvin Sapp’s Wife Speaks Out Over Rumors That Church Paid For Wedding

Published on April 8, 2026

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Marvin Sapp and Dr. La’Boris Cole Engagement
Source: Cenomaxx / Cenomaxx

Bishop Marvin Sapp’s recent wedding is in the spotlight, but this time it is for claims that church funds were used to pay for the ceremony.

Dr. La’Boris Cole-Sapp set the message straight at a recent Easter Sunday service to address the online rumor and the allegations that the couples were facing.

The gospel artist and Cole-Sapp tied the knot on March 20 at The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth. The wedding was a lavish and joyous occasion, with photos of the couple celebrating, coming out of a helicopter, the venue decorated lushly and glamorously and multiple outfit changes.

During the service, Cole-Sapp took the mic and called her husband an “integral man” and dismissed the claims that the ministry’s money was used for their wedding day.

“You don’t take or rob the church. The church didn’t pay for the wedding, y’all stop lying. God’s been good to me,” she said.

She emphasized that both her and Sapp have successful careers and “multiple streams of income.” Bishop Marvin Sapp, a multi-time Grammy nominee and legendary figure in gospel music, has led The Chosen Vessel Church since 2019.

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