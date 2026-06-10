GRIFF Opens Up About Health Scare on Get Up! Mornings

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GRIFF used his beloved Mr. Griffin segment on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to get real with listeners—sharing a health scare that was far more serious than he had previously let on.

Two ER Visits in 34 Hours

GRIFF revealed he had visited the emergency room multiple times within just 34 hours. Doctors initially told him he had a partially collapsed lung—a diagnosis that explained why he had been absent from the show while JJ Hairston filled in. But the story didn’t stop there.

When he returned to the ER a second time, still feeling pain on his left side, doctors dug deeper. The partially collapsed lung diagnosis was walked back. The real culprit? Kidney inflammation. GRIFF, who turned 55 this year, was candid about his frustration: “How do I casually get inflammation of my kidneys?”

He Still Showed Up — But Missed a Family Moment

Despite everything, GRIFF pushed through. He missed a Universal Circus event that over 100 of his family members attended—including his grandkids and brother. That same weekend, he still performed a live show in Newark. He powered through with a steroid pack (a Z-pack), finishing the final pill the morning of the broadcast.

He also declined an Oxycontin prescription offered by his doctor. “They go straight into who needs opioids,” GRIFF said, pushing back on what he sees as a pattern of over-medicating rather than addressing root causes.

The Morphine Tapes Are Coming

In a lighter moment, GRIFF revealed that his wife Lanika had filmed him while he was on morphine during his hospital stay. He announced plans to release the footage—a transparent and humorous nod to his willingness to keep it real with his audience.

Trust God. Check Your Health.

GRIFF closed the segment with a message that hit hard: “Y’all trust God. Check your health. Be very serious about your health. We not 21 no more.”

His hives—a previous health concern—have also improved with a new treatment, offering a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch.

GRIFF’s transparency is a reminder that faith and self-care go hand in hand. No matter how much weight you’ve lost or how many gym sessions you’ve logged, your body will tell you when it needs attention. Listen to it.

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GRIFF Opens Up About Health Scare on Get Up! Mornings was originally published on getuperica.com