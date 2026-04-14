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Gary Celebrates Michael Jackson Movie With Special Hometown Screening

Gary Indiana made a powerful statement this week, and yes, it is one of the top cities in the Midwest. No debate needed.

On April 13, the city hosted an exclusive hometown screening of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael, ahead of its official theater release on April 24. This was more than just a movie event. It was a celebration of legacy, culture, and hometown pride.

The film tells the story of Michael Jackson, one of the most iconic entertainers of all time, and there was no better place to celebrate it early than the city where it all began.

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The night became even more special as members of the Jackson family returned home to be part of the moment. In attendance were Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, and Prince Jackson. But all eyes were on Jaafar Jackson, who stars in the film as Michael himself.

In a full circle moment, Jaafar Jackson was presented with the key to the city of Gary. That moment alone captured the significance of the night. A new generation carrying the legacy of one of music’s greatest icons, honored in the very place that started it all.

While phones were not allowed inside the theater during the screening, the experience outside was just as powerful. The lobby and surrounding areas were filled with excitement, pride, and celebration. Fans were able to see the Jackson family up close and take in the atmosphere of a night that felt bigger than a movie premiere.

This event was not just about a film release. It was about Gary Indiana being recognized for its impact on global culture. Too often, cities like Gary do not get the credit they deserve, but moments like this remind everyone of the greatness that comes from here.

The upcoming release of Michael on April 24 will bring the story to audiences around the world, but Gary can say it experienced something first. Something real. Something rooted in history.

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Gary Celebrates Michael Jackson Movie With Special Hometown Screening was originally published on wtlcfm.com