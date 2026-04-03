A Soulful Milestone: Nana Morrison’s Celebrates 1 Year in Cary

There is something undeniably special about a meal that makes you feel entirely at home.

For the past year, Nana Morrison’s Soul Food has brought that exact comforting embrace to Cary, celebrating its one-year anniversary this month.

Hank Morrison, son of the restaurant’s founders, recently sat down with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to reflect on the family-owned establishment’s journey, its expansion from Charlotte, and the community impact of sharing authentic Southern comfort food.

The restaurant’s foundation rests on the deeply rooted, cherished recipes of Morrison’s great-grandmother, affectionately known as Nana.

“Nana is from my mother’s side of the family,” Morrison told Wade during the interview. “My mother held onto the recipes for all these years, and then we implemented them into the restaurant.”

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Since opening in Cary at 2052 Renaissance Park Place, the establishment has quickly become a cultural and community staple. For Morrison, the greatest reward is the genuine connection and reaction from guests enjoying their hearty, home-style meals.

“One of my favorite things is when customers come in … when they walk out with a smile saying they gotta go take a nap after this, they might not be able to go to work,” Morrison shared with a laugh. “That’s what I enjoy.”

Nana Morrison’s menu is a vibrant celebration of Southern culinary traditions, featuring sweet yams, creamy mac and cheese, collard greens, and juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs. However, for a first-time visitor, Morrison has a definitive recommendation.

“I always would go for fried chicken,” he said. “We have the best fried chicken in Carolina.” He also highlighted their popular curry chicken for those seeking a “little kick,” alongside newly introduced menu items like a Thursday-only turkey meal.

As they mark this incredible first year, Nana Morrison’s invites the community to join the celebration. The restaurant operates seven days a week, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery options to ensure everyone can gather, celebrate diversity, and break bread together.

“Thank you very much. Much appreciate the support,” Morrison said, expressing his gratitude to the Cary community for embracing their powerful family tradition.

To experience the soulful flavors that made this first year unforgettable, visit nanamorrisonssoulfood.com.