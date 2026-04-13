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Win Tickets to Her Legacy

Win Tickets to Her Legacy: Celebrating Matriarchs, Mothers & Mentors

Published on April 13, 2026

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HerLegacy Matriarchs, Mothers & Mentors
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Enter for your chance to win tickets to Her Legacy: Celebrating Matriarchs, Mothers & Mentors: An Afternoon with Tina Knowles—a powerful and inspiring event taking place on May 2 at the Sheraton Imperial.

This special gathering honors the women who shape families, communities, and future generations, bringing together leaders, creatives, and changemakers from across the Triangle.

The contest kicks off April 13 and runs through April 30, giving you the opportunity to be part of an unforgettable afternoon centered on connection, empowerment, and legacy.

Enter below for your chance to win!

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