Meet Our December Pastor of the Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our November Pastor of the Month is Pastor Denise M. Thompson of Fayetteville.

Meet Our November Pastor of the Month

Known affectionately as Pastor D, she has dedicated over two decades to ministry, empowering her community with a message of faith and resilience.

A native of Queens, New York, Pastor Thompson was raised in a faith-oriented family that instilled in her the values of righteousness and integrity. She pursued higher education at Queens College, City University of New York, where she majored in Media and Journalism before graduating from the O.M. Kelly Religious Bible Institute.

Her journey in ministry is marked by faithful service in numerous roles, including Sunday School Teacher, Youth Coordinator, and Praise and Worship Leader. In July 2006, she was ordained as an Elder. Her dynamic teaching style has made her a sought-after speaker for retreats, revivals, and conferences across North Carolina and beyond.

Pastor Thompson has a profound passion for supporting women who have faced adversity. As a survivor of domestic violence, she serves as a mentor and advocate for other survivors, pastors’ wives, and young women in ministry, using her experience to uplift and guide them.

Currently, she serves as the Administrative Pastor and Women’s Ministry Coordinator at The Watering Hole Church, alongside her husband of 25 years, Bishop Terry Thompson. Together, they have raised three children and serve as spiritual parents to many.

Pastor Thompson also extends her ministry to digital platforms. She is the visionary behind the weekly Facebook broadcast “Word Wednesday” and hosts the popular social media series “5 Seconds of Your Time,” reaching thousands with messages of inspiration and hope. Humbled by her calling, Pastor Thompson continues to devote her life to her family, ministry, and the community.