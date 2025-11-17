Meet Our November Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our November Pastor of the Month is Apostle Lester Billings, founder of El’Shaddai God Almighty Church in Fayetteville.

Known for his dynamic preaching style, he is often called “The Fireball for God,” Apostle Billings has a ministry spanning over 30 years, including nine years in pastoral leadership.He has committed his life to spreading the gospel. His work is defined by a deep passion for God’s Word and a genuine compassion for people. Under his guidance, El’Shaddai God Almighty Church has become a beacon of faith and restoration within the Fayetteville community.

Apostle Billings operates under a clear guiding principle that shapes his leadership and ministry. His ministry is characterized by a spirit of excellence and authenticity. Colleagues and congregation members recognize his relentless pursuit of God’s presence and his unwavering love for people. This fiery commitment and dedication to serving others have made him a respected spiritual leader in the community, earning him recognition this month.

Through his visionary leadership, Apostle Billings continues to inspire and lead many toward a life of faith and purpose.