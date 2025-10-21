Meet Our October Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our October Pastor of the Month is Pastor Tiffin McCarter of The City Ministries in Durham, NC.

Pastor Tiffin McCarter of Durham stands as a beacon of faith, leadership, and compassion in today’s world. A true visionary, shepherd, and man after God’s own heart, he is known not just for his powerful preaching but for the authentic love and guidance he pours into the lives of those around him.

As the spiritual leader of The City Ministries, Pastor McCarter’s unwavering faith and divine wisdom continue to shape and inspire a growing community. His ministry is marked by transparency, humility, and a relentless commitment to building God’s Kingdom. Whether behind the pulpit or in personal conversation, he uplifts others—not focusing on where they are, but guiding them toward the purpose God has destined for their lives.

Revered as a 21st-century David, Pastor McCarter leads with excellence, grace, and power. His authenticity and passion draw people from all walks of life, drawn to a leader who is not afraid to love, challenge, and believe in them. His influence extends far beyond church walls, as he actively engages in outreach, mentorship, and community empowerment throughout Durham and beyond.