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Raleigh Water-Use Restrictions Continue

Raleigh residents must continue adhering to water-use limits as the city's restrictions persist.

Published on May 15, 2026

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Raleigh is still asking residents to be mindful of water use as the drought continues across central North Carolina. City leaders are reminding everyone that Stage 1 water restrictions are still in place to help protect Falls Lake, the city’s main water source.

That means outdoor watering is limited — sprinklers can only run during early morning hours, and homes are assigned watering days based on address numbers (odd addresses on Tuesdays, even on Wednesdays). Officials also encourage using less water overall and sticking to about a half-inch of irrigation per week.

Right now, Falls Lake is holding steady at about 77–84% capacity, but officials say the drought isn’t over yet. With warmer weather expected and little rain in the forecast, they’re urging residents to keep conserving water for the weeks ahead.

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Source: Detroit Free Press / Getty

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