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Gas Prices Soar: National Average $4.50 Raleigh Average is $4.17

Fuel costs continue to climb, with the national average for gasoline reaching $4.50 per gallon, while drivers in Raleigh face an average of $4.17 per gallon.

Published on May 15, 2026

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Gas prices are climbing again, and drivers in Raleigh are definitely feeling it. According to AAA, the national average is now $4.52 a gallon, while Raleigh is sitting at about $4.17. Prices have jumped steadily since the start of the Iran war, marking the first time in four years the national average has topped $4 a gallon. Back when the conflict first began, Raleigh drivers were paying around $2.83 a gallon. Now, many are feeling the squeeze every time they fill up.

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Source: General / Radio One

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