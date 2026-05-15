Gas Prices Soar: National Average $4.50 Raleigh Average is $4.17

Gas prices are climbing again, and drivers in Raleigh are definitely feeling it. According to AAA, the national average is now $4.52 a gallon, while Raleigh is sitting at about $4.17. Prices have jumped steadily since the start of the Iran war, marking the first time in four years the national average has topped $4 a gallon. Back when the conflict first began, Raleigh drivers were paying around $2.83 a gallon. Now, many are feeling the squeeze every time they fill up.

Source: General / Radio One