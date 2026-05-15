Kelontae Gavin Talks Gospel Hit ‘At the Meeting’ & Quartet Roots

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Melissa Wade spotlighted Kelontae Gavin’s new single, “At the Meeting,” this week on The Light 103.9, where the contemporary gospel singer said the viral track marks a return to the sound that shaped him.

Gavin told Wade the song grew out of a moment that caught fire online after he sang it at a concert in North Carolina. A video posted to TikTok took off, with influencers and content creators using the audio in their videos.

“I saw a viral audio clip trending online,” Gavin said. “The sound of gospel music is my roots.”

That foundation is central to “At the Meeting,” a fresh take on a classic quartet sound that Gavin said connects directly to his upbringing in South Carolina.

“I’m a church boy,” he said. “I grew up on quartet as well.”

Though Gavin is widely known for contemporary praise and worship music, he said revisiting a more traditional style felt both natural and timely.

“I think the nostalgia of church music is coming back to the forefront,” he said. “People are craving authenticity, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Wade also asked whether the single points to a bigger project ahead. Gavin said it does. He said he feels led toward “a more traditional, modern album” and wants to create music that bridges generations in gospel.

“Let’s make some songs that grandma said we too modernized,” he said. “She needs some stuff she can sing, too.”

Gavin also praised quartet music as “the backbone and the spine of gospel music today” and said returning to that sound is part of honoring his roots while moving forward as an artist.

“At the Meeting” is now available on streaming platforms.