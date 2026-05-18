Celebrating 10 Years of Amazing Success with Get Up Mornings | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley pauses his usual Wake Up & Win routine to celebrate a major milestone for Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell. The nationally syndicated morning show has now been blessing listeners for 10 years, and he is honored to be part of its story. This moment of celebration is also an invitation for more people to tap into its daily inspiration.

Ten years of powerful mornings

Dr. Jolly explains that Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell has aired on radio stations across America for a full decade. The show is hosted by gospel star Erica Campbell, one half of the award-winning duo Mary Mary. Mary Mary earned Grammys, Dove Awards, Stellar Awards, and sold millions of records before Erica stepped into radio full time.

Now she brings that same heart, faith, and energy to the mic every morning. Her co-host, comedian Griff, adds humor and authentic conversation. Dr. Jolly calls Griff “amazing” and notes that he recently featured him on his own SiriusXM show. Together, they create a space filled with hope, joy, and real talk.

How Dr. Jolly joined the team

Five years ago, Dr. Jolly received an invitation that changed his mornings. Dr. Cathy Hughes, founder and owner of Radio One and Urban One, asked him to join the Get Up Mornings team. Before that, he had delivered his messages on a station that aired just before Steve Harvey’s show. Moving to this syndicated platform allowed him to reach listeners across the country and online around the world.

Today, he shares his Wake Up & Win message every weekday at 8:20 a.m. Eastern and 7:20 a.m. Central. The show mixes inspiration, information, love, laughter, and his daily encouragement.

How to tune in and keep growing

Dr. Jolly thanks Dr. Hughes, Erica Campbell, Griff, and the audience for 10 terrific years. He encourages everyone to tune in to Get Up Mornings whenever they can. For those who cannot catch the live broadcast, he offers another option.

Listeners can visit wjwild.com and sign up for his newsletter. From Monday through Friday, he sends a one-minute video message designed to help people do more, be more, and achieve more. He closes by thanking supporters for sharing his content and reminds them that their best is yet to come.

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Celebrating 10 Years of Amazing Success with Get Up Mornings | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com