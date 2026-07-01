Saint Augustine’s University Former Pres. Dr. Prezell R. Robinson dies

OUR PRAYERS ARE WITH DR. ROBINSON FAMILY AND FRIENDS – ALUMNI AND STAFF OF ST. AUG. Dr. Prezell R. Robinson was former president of St. Aug.

Saint Augustine’s University is mourning the loss of former president Dr. Prezell R. Robinson, who passed away at the age of 105. A proud SAU graduate, Dr. Robinson served as the university’s eighth president from 1967 to 1995, leading nearly three decades of growth, academic excellence, and campus improvements. He truly leaves behind an incredible legacy.

* Memorial services will be held Friday, July 10, at the Saint Augustine’s University Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 11, at St. Ambrose Episcopal Church.

Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home