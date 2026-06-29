Light Up Your 4th: Best Fireworks & Festivals Across the Triangle
Light Up Your 4th: Best Fireworks & Festivals Across the Triangle
Looking for the best 4th of July fireworks that Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and other Triangle families can enjoy this summer? You’re in the right spot.
From big-city light shows in Raleigh to small-town parades and community cookouts, the Triangle delivers a packed lineup of free and family-friendly fun. This guide rounds up Independence Day events across the Triangle and beyond, organized city by city so you can plan the perfect holiday weekend.
Apex
Town of Apex Fireworks Frenzy
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 4:30 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Hunter Street Park, 1250 Ambergate Station, Apex
- Cost: Free
- Features: Inflatables, the Apex Fire Department splashdown, a “Parade of Wheels” for kids on decorated bikes and wagons, a drone show and fireworks.
Carrboro
Town of Carrboro’s 4th of July Celebration
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Location: Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., and Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro
- Cost: Free
- Features: Bike and wagon decorating, a costume contest and the People’s Parade to Town Hall, followed by live music, a baby crawl contest, a pie-eating contest and kids’ activities. From 2 to 4 p.m., the Carrboro Century Center hosts a community reading of Frederick Douglass’ essay, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro” — a powerful reflection on freedom and equality.
Cary
Cary’s July 3rd Celebration
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 4 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Cary Park, 327 S. Academy St., Cary
- Cost: Free
- Features: Family-friendly activities, food trucks and a screening of the movie “Independence Day.”
Independence Day Celebration
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 3:30 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary
- Cost: Free
- Features: Concerts by the North Carolina Symphony, kids’ activities and fireworks.
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill 4th of July Drone Show
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 7 to 9:45 p.m.
- Location: Chapel Hill High School, 9217 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill
- Cost: Free
- Features: This year’s Independence Day celebration features a drone show in place of traditional fireworks.
Durham
Independence Day Celebration at ZincHouse
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: Noon to 11 p.m. (music starts at 4 p.m.)
- Location: ZincHouse Winery & Brewery, 6225 Wake Forest Road, Durham
- Cost: Free
- Features: Live music, fireworks, food trucks and drinks for purchase. Ages 21 and older only.
BullCity Freedom and Good Food Fest
- Date: Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 3 to 9 p.m. each day
- Location: Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham
- Cost: Free
- Features: Live music, DJs, food trucks and kids’ activities — a celebration that brings the whole community together.
Children’s Independence Day Parade
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
- Location: Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham
- Cost: Free
- Features: Materials provided for kids to decorate bikes and wagons, followed by a parade through the park, free popsicles and fire truck tours.
Watts-Hillandale Fourth of July Parade
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Oval Drive Park, 2200 W. Club Blvd., Durham
- Cost: Free
- Features: The oldest public Independence Day celebration in Durham — a home-grown, old-fashioned parade that ends with an ice-cold Coke in a glass bottle.
City of Durham 4th of July Fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: After the Durham Bulls game, which starts at 6:45 p.m.
- Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham
- Cost: Game ticket prices vary
- Features: Best viewing is inside the ballpark, with limited outside viewing. Gates typically open for free general admission, based on availability, at the end of the seventh inning. Tickets are recommended.
Fuquay-Varina
Fuquay-Varina Independence Day Celebration
- Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
- Time: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Location: South Park, 308 Jones Road, Fuquay-Varina
- Cost: Free
- Features: Live music, food trucks, a splash pad and fireworks.
Garner
Garner Independence Day Celebration
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 5 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner
- Cost: Free
- Features: A concert by the North Carolina Symphony, a kids’ zone and fireworks.
Hillsborough
Together We Are America
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: River Park, 228 S. Churton St., Hillsborough
- Cost: Free
- Features: A juried craft market, live performances and historical, cultural and artistic demonstrations throughout town.
Johnston County
All-American Festival in Selma
- Date: Monday, June 29, 2026
- Time: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Old North State Food Hall, 67 Jr. Road, Selma
- Cost: Free
- Features: Live music by On the Border, vendors and fireworks.
Clayton Independence Day Fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: TBA
- Location: Clayton Middle School, 490 Guy Road, Clayton
- Cost: Free
- Features: A fireworks-only event this year.
Smithfield Independence Day Celebration
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 4 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Neuse River Amphitheater, 150 S. Front St., Smithfield
- Cost: Free
- Features: Live music, food trucks, reenactments, a car show and a fireworks display.
Kenly 95 Fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m.
- Location: Kenly 95, 923 Johnston Parkway, Kenly
- Cost: Free
- Features: A fireworks show with a food court available inside the truck stop. Bring your own lawn chair.
Archer Lodge Community Center Family Fun Day
- Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
- Time: 3 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Archer Lodge Community Center, 14009 Buffalo Road, Archer Lodge
- Cost: Free
- Features: A bike parade, inflatables, food trucks, entertainment, vendors and an evening fireworks show.
Knightdale
Knightdale’s Fourth of July Celebration
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale
- Cost: Free
- Features: A bike parade, live music and food trucks.
Raleigh
First in Freedom Parade
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Downtown Raleigh
- Cost: Free
- Features: A parade inviting participation from all 100 North Carolina counties.
Capitol 250: North Carolina Freedom Fest
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: State Capitol, 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh
- Cost: Free
- Features: A celebration of Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary, with musical performances, historic interpreters, hands-on activities, exhibits and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Joel Lane Museum House Open House
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Joel Lane Museum House, 160 S. Saint Mary’s St., Raleigh
- Cost: Free
- Features: Demonstrations, kids’ crafts, a walk-through of the historic house and free refreshments.
City of Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 6 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh
- Cost: Free
- Features: The Triangle’s marquee fireworks show, plus music and activities. Check ahead for parking details.
Brier Creek Star Spangled Block Party and Fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Location: Brier Creek Commons, 8131 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
- Cost: Free
- Features: A DJ starting at 8 p.m. and fireworks after dark, with the soundtrack broadcast on Kix 102.9.
Wake Forest
Wake Forest Fireworks Spectacular
- Date: Friday, July 3, 2026
- Time: 5:30 to 10 p.m.
- Location: Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road, Wake Forest
- Cost: Free
- Features: Live music and a fireworks show.
Wake Forest Children’s Parade
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Location: North Main Street and West Juniper Avenue to Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest
- Cost: Free
- Features: All area kids can ride bikes or be pulled in wagons. No registration required. Bicyclists must wear helmets.
Wake Forest Art in the Park
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest
- Cost: Free
- Features: Arts and crafts for kids, plus free hot dogs grilled by the Wake Forest Fire Department and fire safety information.
Zebulon
Independence Weekend Fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
- Time: After the Zebulon Devil Dogz baseball game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Nomaco Park (formerly Five County Stadium), 1501 N.C. Highway 39, Zebulon
- Cost: $22
- Features: A baseball game capped off with a fireworks show.
Light Up Your 4th: Best Fireworks & Festivals Across the Triangle was originally published on foxync.com
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