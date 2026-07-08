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North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein Signs $34 Billion Budget

Published on July 8, 2026

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Source: RYAN M. KELLY / Getty

Governor Josh Stein signed a $34 billion state budget on Tuesday, saying it highlights key priorities including investments in teacher pay, state employees and law enforcement.

Republican legislatures finalized the budget last week after nearly a year of negotiations that were delayed due to several issues. Due to the delay, state agencies have been mainly operating on a budget approved in 2023, according to WRAL.

Stein stated that though the budget has “flaws,” it delivers top priorities in the final agreement that will benefit North Carolinians.

The biggest highlight of the budget includes a significant increase in teacher pay raises, the largest increase in nearly five decades.

According to WRAL, the budget also:

With the governor’s signature, the budget will take effect and fund the state government operations for the next fiscal year.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein Signs $34 Billion Budget was originally published on foxync.com

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