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Raleigh Moves to Draft Teen Curfew After Violent July 4th Weekend

Published on July 8, 2026

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View of downtown Raleigh North Carolina skyline at night
Source: zimmytws / Getty

Raleigh city leaders are moving forward with plans for a citywide teen curfew after violence tied to “teen takeovers” over the Fourth of July weekend left several people shot and dozens arrested.

An estimated 8,000 teenagers gathered across the city that weekend, law enforcement officials said.

Fights broke out in the Brier Creek area, followed by a shooting. Police say the crowd then moved to Glenwood South, where four more shootings occurred. Officers confiscated 11 guns, made 29 arrests and filed four juvenile petitions.

Mayor Janet Cowell and Police Chief Rico Boyce both back a curfew for those 17 and younger. During a City Council meeting Tuesday, Cowell said she directed the city attorney to draft the ordinance.

“We support a curfew,” Cowell said. “We have directed the city attorney to draft a curfew language likely citywide and addressing 17-year-olds and under.”

The proposed curfew would run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. A draft ordinance is expected Aug. 18, and Cowell said a curfew could take effect as early as August. Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Greenville already have curfews in place.

Boyce told council members the weekend was unlike anything he had seen in his 26 years with the department. He said he personally chased and arrested an armed juvenile during the chaos.

“He looked up at me and said, ‘Officer, don’t shoot me,'” Boyce said.

City leaders also discussed backpack restrictions and expanded youth programming to give young people safer options. Boyce pointed to existing efforts such as RPD Hoops Night and Raleigh Teen Connect.

Cowell noted that many of those involved traveled from across the state.

“These are youth from all over the state … and certainly regional,” she said. “When you’ve got kids coming in from as far as the coast, this goes way beyond Raleigh.”

Boyce stressed that police cannot solve the problem alone, calling safety a shared responsibility among schools, faith groups, nonprofits and especially parents.

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