“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Obesity And COVID-19

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 07.15.20
Dismiss
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

The CDC states obesity as one of the top underlying medical conditions that make us more likely to suffer or even die from COVID-19.   Stress and obesity expert Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined us for the show today to give us some good sound advice.   Listen as she talks with Melissa about the importance of knowing the facts.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified family physician of over years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best, with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC , Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Obesity

Close