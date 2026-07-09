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Walmart and Sam’s Club Are Slashing Grocery Prices This Summer

Walmart and Sam's Club are cutting prices on hundreds of top grocery items this summer, offering shoppers major savings.

Published on July 9, 2026

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If you’re looking to save on summer shopping, Walmart and Sam’s Club are cutting prices on thousands of popular items. Cookout favorites like ground beef, sweet corn, cherries, ice cream, and soft drinks are all included, along with savings on household essentials, clothing, toys, and more. The deals are available in-store, online, and through pickup or delivery, making it a little easier to stretch your summer budget.

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Source: Walmart / Walmart

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