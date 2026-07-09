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NBA Trey Murphy III Teams Up with Durham Back-to-School giveaway

NBA player Trey Murphy III teams up with Durham to provide free school supplies for local students ahead of the new academic year.

Published on July 9, 2026

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NBA star Trey Murphy III is teaming up with Durham Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Back-to-School Community Bash in Durham. The event, scheduled for July 25, will feature games, arts and crafts, free school supplies, health screenings, and more. Murphy, a forward for the New Orleans Pelicans, will be present to engage with the community. Families are encouraged to register early as supplies are limited for this free event aimed at supporting Durham youth.

Back to School Cartoon
Source: Tiffany Bacon / Tiffany Bacon

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