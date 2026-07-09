Cary Ranks Among America’s Safest Cities for Drivers

The Town of Cary in North Carolina has been ranked as the fifth safest city for drivers in the United States. Other North Carolina cities like Fayetteville, Durham, Greensboro, and Raleigh also ranked among the safest places to drive. However, Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville were noted for having some of the highest rates of hard braking in the country, which could indicate increased crash risk.

The report, which analyzed auto insurance claims data and driving behaviors, aims to promote safer driving habits and is not used to determine individual insurance rates.

Source: WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick / WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick