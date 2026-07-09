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Woman Charged with Manslaughter After Child’s Death by Fireworks Fire

Tragedy strikes as a woman is charged with manslaughter following a fatal fire ignited by fireworks, claiming the life of a child.

Published on July 9, 2026

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A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a tragic fireworks accident in Dunn claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy. Police say an illegal firework was launched into an apartment window, sparking a fire that turned deadly.

Dunn Police Chief Timothy “Lynn” Gay said Brittany Armstrong faces a warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities are reminding everyone that fireworks should be used safely and legally to help prevent tragedies like this.

¡Disfrutando el 4 de Julio en ciudades del noreste de Ohio!
Source: Canva/Radio One / Canva/Radio One

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