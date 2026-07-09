Woman Charged with Manslaughter After Child’s Death by Fireworks Fire

A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a tragic fireworks accident in Dunn claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy. Police say an illegal firework was launched into an apartment window, sparking a fire that turned deadly.

Dunn Police Chief Timothy “Lynn” Gay said Brittany Armstrong faces a warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities are reminding everyone that fireworks should be used safely and legally to help prevent tragedies like this.

Source: Canva/Radio One / Canva/Radio One