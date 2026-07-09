More Places Adopt Water Restrictions

With the drought continuing across North Carolina, more communities are asking residents to cut back on water use. Fayetteville has activated voluntary Stage 1 water restrictions, encouraging people to limit outdoor watering, avoid washing cars, and hold off on filling pools. Holly Springs is now under a Stage 1 water shortage alert, with outdoor watering limited to specific days based on your address—and no irrigation on Fridays. Meanwhile, Carthage has the toughest rules so far, banning all non-essential outdoor watering and urging everyone to conserve indoors by taking shorter showers, fixing leaks, and only running full loads of laundry and dishes. If you live in one of these areas, now’s a good time to check your town’s water restrictions and do your part to conserve

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV