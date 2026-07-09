Temporary Driver’s License Office Opens in Durham





If you need to take care of your driver’s license in Durham, there’s a temporary North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles office now open on Palmer Street. It’s offering express services like renewals and duplicate licenses while the South Miami Boulevard location remains closed because of a bed bug infestation. The regular office is expected to reopen July 13 (MONDAY), pending inspections. And remember, many DMV services can also be completed online, which may save you a trip.

Source: 97.9 The Box / Casper Sleep Element Mattress