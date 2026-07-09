Commitment Power: Stop Trying and Start Winning Big | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Commitment power vs. “just trying”

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that there is a huge difference between setting a goal and making a real commitment. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Commitment Power That Helps You Win Big” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he shows how commitment power changes results. Goals describe what you want; commitment power decides what you will do.

He uses a simple pen and pencil example to make the idea clear. If he places a pen on a desk and tells you to pick it up, you can do it easily. If he asks you to pick it up and put it down, you can also do that with no problem. But when he says, “Try to pick it up, try to put it down,” you hear the difference. “Try” suggests effort without decision. Commitment says, “I’m going to do it.”

Why commitment changes your results

Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that commitment power begins when you make up your mind. You decide that you are going to do the thing, not just talk about it or think about it. Once that decision is made, action follows more naturally.

He encourages you to hang in, keep working, keep striving, and keep fighting to make your commitment real. When you do that, you win more often on your goals and dreams. Commitment power keeps you from quitting when progress feels slow. Trying alone rarely survives difficulty.

From “just do it” to big wins

Dr. Willie Jolley says that if you do the work and make up your mind, you will start to win. The key is to stop using “try” as an excuse and start using commitment as a promise. When you decide, “I will do this,” your schedule, effort, and focus begin to shift.

He urges listeners to apply commitment power to their most important goals today. Do whatever it takes. Commit to the action and make it happen. Over time, that habit leads to big wins and a stronger sense of purpose.

Dr. Willie Jolley closes by inviting people to share this message with others who need encouragement. He reminds his audience to make the most of each minute because their best is yet to come and encourages them to have a great day on purpose.

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Commitment Power: Stop Trying and Start Winning Big | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com