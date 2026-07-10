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The cost of nursing home care quietly drains family retirements

With nursing home care in the U.S. costing thousands of dollars monthly, it depletes family retirements. Here's what families should know about this issue.

Published on July 10, 2026

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The cost of nursing home care quietly drains family retirements
ShutterStock royalty-free image #1900084771, 'Close up hands of caregiver doctor helping old woman at clinic. Nurse holding a senior patient with walking stick. Elder woman using walking cane at nursing home with nurse holding hand for support. ' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on July 3rd, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Retirement healthcare planning means separating predictable costs from unpredictable ones and building a cash buffer sized to your plan’s out-of-pocket maximum. You then make full use of tax-advantaged accounts, save separately for long-horizon goals like nursing home care, and keep an emergency reserve so health setbacks do not derail your retirement.

Those who painstakingly budget for retirement are often the ones who are the most blind sided by healthcare expenses. A health emergency isn’t something that neatly slots into a spreadsheet.

It’s an unexpected expense that’s inherently unpredictable. The only way to account for these expenses is to build resilience into your long-term financial planning.

How Can You Build Tax-Advantaged Accounts Into the Plan

According to the IRS, there are two types of accounts that let you pay for care with pre-tax earnings. Health savings accounts often feature high deductible plans, allowing you to contribute up to $4,400 for personal coverage and up to $8,750 for family coverage.

Another possibility flexible savings arrangements, which are arranged through your employer. These flexible spending accounts allow you to ting you set aside up to $3,400 from your paycheck before taxes in 2026.

HSA balances roll over indefinitely and can be invested for growth, while FSA funds need to be used before they expire, with many plans allowing a carryover capped at $680 for 2026.

Budget for Wellness

Meeting your long-term wellness goals often means paying a recurring, predictable cost every month. For example, if you’re using some of the newer weight loss management options, you’ll face significant expenses.

It’s important to confirm these are covered by your plan. Some health savings accounts will only absorb part of the cost, and some won’t deal with these drugs at all. Public programs follow their own rules, so anyone who qualifies for Medicaid crisis planning will be working from a different coverage picture entirely.

You should treat these wellness programs as a recurring line item to ensure it stays affordable for as long as you need it.

Plan for a Long Horizon Including Nursing Home Care

Some health goals span decades, so give them their own savings system. Nursing home care is the clearest example, and the cost of nursing home stays often runs higher than people expect. A later move into one of the many nursing homes or senior care homes can strain any budget that did not plan for it.

  • Sinking funds: Set aside money for predictable future costs, such as orthodontics or a planned procedure
  • Long-term care: According to the Administration for Community Living, you should plan for it separately, since it’s not included in most standard health plans. 
  • Emergency reserve: Keep three to six months of essential costs liquid and separate from the medical funds
  • Automate it: A monthly transfer removes the willpower problem and helps keep things predictable.

Budget for Healthcare With Confidence

Healthcare costs are unpredictable, but they do not have to derail your financial future. A realistic plan accounts for sudden illness or injury alongside routine care, and it sets aside money for long-horizon needs like nursing home care. Knowing your maximum annual exposure, using tax-advantaged accounts fully, funding ongoing wellness, and holding an emergency reserve together build a safety net that absorbs setbacks without affecting your retirement goals.

If you’re interested in learning more about similar topics and more, see our articles archive. 

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