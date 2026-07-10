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Twitter Star @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Killed In Florida

Infamous Twitter Star @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Infamous X star @Son_ImSleep, also known as That Rabbit Guy, real name Mike Menard, was found shot dead in Florida.

Published on July 9, 2026

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A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.

Infamous Twitter star @Son_ImSleep made his name on the social media platform by hurling witty insults, some of which were often violent and homophobic. @Son_ImSleep, who some online say is named Mike Menard, was found shot dead inside his car in Florida this week, causing many online to react to the news.

As reported by local outlet WSVN, Menard, 32, was found inside his vehicle in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood outside his parents’ home. Police responded to calls about a shooting around 4:25 AM local time on July 8.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Menard inside a white sedan, who was then pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Lauderdale police

While canvassing the area, officers located the victim in the driver’s seat of a white sedan parked outside of his parents’ home. located just east of Interstate 95, blocks away from Sunrise Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, the man’s father, Philipp Menard, identified him as 32-year-old Mike Menard.

Mr. Menard told the outlet that the family’s home had been the target of vandalism and violence. In one instance, a tree on the property was set ablaze. In another incident, the home was riddled with bullets.

Surveillance video was captured on the night of Menard’s death, which showed a lone gunman who carried out the act running from the scene and then driving away.

On X, where @Son_I’mSleep became an infamous figure on the platform, users are reacting to the news, including Chad Ochocinco.

Again, there is no hard confirmation that the two are connected, but we’re sharing the reactions all the same in support of the story.

Photo: Screenshot/WSVN

Infamous Twitter Star @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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