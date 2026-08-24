What We Need to Know: Grandmother’s Mystery, Court Battles, and Rising Costs

✕

Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know the daily briefing that keeps our community sharp, aware, and ready. This morning’s rundown covers four stories worth your attention, from a heartbreaking mystery in Las Vegas to a painful anniversary that still echoes today. Here’s what you need to carry with you.

A Grandmother’s Death Raises Alarming Questions

Security footage captured 63-year-old Alisa Goods collapsing down an embankment near Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, two days before her family even reported her missing. The New York grandmother vanished on Aug. 8 while visiting a friend, and her body was later found in a nearby ditch. As law enforcement investigates her death, her family says they received strange, unauthorized text messages from her phone demanding cash and cryptocurrency. The details are chilling, and many of us know that sinking feeling when a loved one travels and something feels off. Her family is searching for answers, and so are we.