Trump Makes Unfounded Claims About Tylenol Use in Pregnancy

Repeats Debunked Vaccine-Autism Link

Published on September 23, 2025

During a White House event on Monday, former President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims about the use of Tylenol during pregnancy and repeated the long-debunked theory linking vaccines to autism. He offered the advice multiple times, despite providing no scientific evidence and going beyond the guidance of established health authorities.

Medical experts have criticized the remarks, emphasizing that they are not supported by current scientific research. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises pregnant individuals to limit acetaminophen (the active ingredient in Tylenol) only as a precaution, not due to confirmed risks. Additionally, numerous studies have thoroughly disproven any connection between vaccines and autism.

Trump’s comments came as his administration highlighted new initiatives to study autism and consider alternative treatment approaches—some of which remain unproven by the medical community.

