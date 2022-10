The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not every day that we get an exclusive for a Pick Hit of The Week, but that’s exactly what we got this week! Melissa Wade checks in with Wess Morgan, who provided us with his brand-new track, “Tears,” for this week’s Pick Hit. The track will be officially released on October 14th, but you can pre-save the track right now on your streaming platform of choice by visiting his IG!

