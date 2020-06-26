Everything You Need To Know About Loni Love’s New Book, ‘I Tried To Change So You Won’t Have To’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 06.26.20
Dismiss

In her new book, “I Tried To Change So You Won’t Have To,” comedian and The Real talk show host Loni Love discussed how sometimes God gives us flaws so we can stand out. Listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

Loni Love Becomes Weight Watchers Brand Ambassador [VIDEO]

Loni Love: Sisters, You Don’t Have To Settle For ‘Struggle’ Love

After Losing 30 Pounds, Loni Love Admits She’s Put On “Happy Weight” In Relationship With James Welsh

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Everything You Need To Know About Loni Love’s New Book, ‘I Tried To Change So You Won’t Have To’ [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close