Another Durham School Closes Due To Illnesses

After having almost 25% of students absent and a high number of staff out due to illness, The Global Scholars Academy in Durham announced their decision to close the school for Feb. 4 and 5 to “thoroughly sanitize the building.”

“The health of our scholars and staff is important, therefore, we want to do our best to take measures to safeguard everyone’s well being,” they said.

Last week, Research Triangle High School in Durham closed due to illness.

Read more from source: WRAL.com

