Research Triangle High School in Durham closed it doors for the next couple of days because of illness.

There is no information at this time as to how many students may be sick for the doors to close but the school’s instagram reminds the student to ‘sanitize all the things’ and stay home until they feel better.

The charter school has more than 500 students.

Read more at source WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: