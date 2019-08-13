Another Amber Alert Of An Abducted Child

One child remains missing as part of an Amber Alert after Edward Garner abducted 2 of his kids and killed their mom 28yr old Aiesha Shantel Summers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Garner is traveling with his 18-year-old son, Edward Garner Jr. as they both were seen leaving the homicide scene.

Edward Garner, took his two children–Aziyah Garner, 1, and Dior Muhammad, 3 while Summers’ body was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Aziyah Garner has been found safe. However, the locations of Dior Muhammad, Garner and Garner Jr. remain unknown.

Anyone with information in reference to Edward Garner Sr, the children or the white Mercedes is asked to immediately call 911 or @CLTCrimeStopper

