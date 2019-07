The Light 103.9 presented pastor Frazier Godfrey of Ne Purpose Ministries the 2019 July Pastor of The Month Plaque. The presentation took place Sunday July 29, 2019 during the 11:00 AM service. The Monthly Pastor of The Month Award is presented by Trice Funeral Home celebrating 66-years of service to the community located in Fuquay Varina North Carolina.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: