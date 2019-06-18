Free Tacos At Taco Bell Tuesday

Customers can get a free Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell on Tuesday for the chain’s NBA Steal a Taco giveaway.

The freebie is being offered from 2 to 6 p.m. at participating locations after the Golden State Warriors stole Game 2 from the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. No purchase is necessary.

Here’s a tip: You can get that free taco anytime on Tuesday by ordering through the free Taco Bell app or on the website.

Go to Tacobell.com/Stealataco for the deal. The offer is one per person while supplies last.