Wendy Williams’ Husband Talks About Her Sober House Recovery

Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

TV talk-show host Wendy Williams is currently living in a sober house. The star’s husband, Kevin Hunter, gave a positive update saying “Wendy is doing well,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.” Read the full story in the link below.

