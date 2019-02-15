CLOSE
Kenny G Plays For Kim Kardashian On Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian by hiring Kenny G to perform for her at their home on Valentine’s Day. Kardashian shared the romantic moment on Instagram as saxophonist Kenny G played in the living room in a sea of roses in individual glass vases on the floor. She tweeted “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day,”  with a video of Kenny playing his sax. Read more in the link below.

source: edmontonsun.com

 

