Kenny G Plays For Kim Kardashian On Valentine’s Day

Kanye West surprised his wife Kim Kardashian by hiring Kenny G to perform for her at their home on Valentine’s Day. Kardashian shared the romantic moment on Instagram as saxophonist Kenny G played in the living room in a sea of roses in individual glass vases on the floor. She tweeted “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day,” with a video of Kenny playing his sax. Read more in the link below.

source: edmontonsun.com

