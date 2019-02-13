Coming To America Sequel Is Coming

We’ve been hearing about a possible Coming to America sequel for a while now, and now we have a date.

August 7, 2020 Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem, Randy Watson, etc.) is confirmed to rejoin the sequel with a producer credit. Kevin Misher is also producing. The only other cast member confirmed on IMDb is James Earl Jones, who will once again portray Prince Akeem’s father, King Jaffe Joffer.

Also according to its IMDb page, the sequel is officially titled Coming 2 America.

Source: theGrapvine.theroot.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: