CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Coming To America Sequel Is Coming

18 reads
Leave a comment
20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Arrivals

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

We’ve been hearing about a possible Coming to America sequel for a while now, and now we have a date.

August 7, 2020 Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem, Randy Watson, etc.) is confirmed to rejoin the sequel with a producer credit. Kevin Misher is also producing. The only other cast member confirmed on IMDb is James Earl Jones, who will once again portray Prince Akeem’s father, King Jaffe Joffer.

Also according to its IMDb page, the sequel is officially titled Coming 2 America.

Source: theGrapvine.theroot.com

Coming 2 America , Eddie Murphy , Sequel

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close