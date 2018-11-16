[Listen] Jason McGee Tells Of “Promises”

Melissa Wade talks with Jason McGee her “Pick Hit of the Week.” Promises gives us that wonderful choir sound that we love in our churches with lots of energy and anointing.

Here’s more about Jason McGee:

A native of Bakersfield, CA, Jason moved to Los Angeles in 1998 to study at the L.A.C.C. Theater Academy. Since graduation he has been seen in several commercials, television shows, and films. After being cast in Layon Gray’s WEBEIME, Jason went on to perform with the award winning show for (2) years, and along with the 6 other actors founded The Black Gents of Hollywood, where he now sits on the Executive Board. After the successful run of the show off-Broadway, McGee returned to Los Angeles and was cast as “Collins” in the [Over the Moon] production of Jonathan Larson’s Pullitzer Prize and Tony award winning show RENT.

In addition to acting he began singing and performing in Los Angeles and has shared the stage with Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin, just to name a few. In 2006 Jason formed the award winning choir P.S.A.L.M.S. at The City of Refuge church where Bishop Noel Jones is the pastor. P.S.A.L.M.S. has performed on Verizon wireless’ How Sweet the Sound choir competition and were the Regional winners as well as National finalists, (3) National Verizon commercials, “the Ellen Show,” and were featured guests on BET’s 10th Anniversary Celebration of Gospel. Jason can also be heard as the lead singer on “It’s Not About Us,” the hit single from the City of Refuge’s freshman project Welcome to the City, which debuted at #1, earned them 5 Stellar Award nominations, as well as the opening performance at the 2008 ceremony. In the summer of 2012 Jason, along with P.S.A.L.M.S. will record their debut album under the My Block Records recording label.

McGee owes any current or future success to God, family and friends.

-Psalm 27:13

