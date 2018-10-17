“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Breast Cancer & The African American Woman

| 10.17.18
Today on Melissa’s Working Mom Wednesday’s she talked to Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne about the effects of breast cancer on the African American Woman.

Over the last 20 years, there has been a major problem in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, and care: While overall mortality rates have improved by more than 30%, the bad news is that black women are still more likely to die from the disease than white women—and the disparity is growing in some cities more than others.  BCRF.org

What are some of the reason behind this research and what can we do as African American women to help prevent or lessen our chances?

Listen as Dr. Tiffany talks with Melissa about these stats and more…..

