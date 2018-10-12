Melissa’s Pick Hit: Lucinda Moore “Alive – I Survived”

| 10.12.18
Black Music Month 2018 - Build

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Lucinda Moore has been singing since she was a child and is know for her 2006 hit “Pressure Into Praise.”  She took a little hiatus dealing with life issues that bought her to her latest single:  “Alive – I Survived.”

Listen as she talks with Melissa about her strong testimony and near death experience from where her latest song was birthed.

Congratulations to her as well for being nominated for a 2018 Stellar Award for Best Contemporary Female Artist of the Year.

Alive - I Survived , Lucinda Moore

