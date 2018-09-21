Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week – Latrice Pace “Shadow”

We know her from one of the most singing families in the gospel industry The Anointed Pace Sisters… Latrice Pace is now on her own with her own solo project and awesome single “Shadow”

Latrice A. Pace

Born into Atlanta’s First Family of Gospel, Latrice was destined to venture into the

ministry of music. Having nine siblings to precede her, all artist in the Gospel Industry,

she felt it was necessary to create a path of her own, Latrice discovered her passion for

acting.

Shortly after high school she began traveling and singing with her family group and older

sister, LaShun Pace as her assistant/road manager. Latrice strongly believes that assisting

and serving LaShun for years opened many doors for her to do what she does now.

Latrice has been in the music industry for 20 years and in the arts for about 15 years. In

2011 she became an entrepreneur, founder of Treecie Treats Cupcakery, cakes winner of

Supermarket Superstar on Lifetime, and author of the self-help workbook, Be the

Change, and Creating a Life of Consistency at Your Own Pace.

Stage Experience

The Color Purple (Actor’s Express Theatre)

Shakin’ the Rafters (Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre)

Gut Bucket Blues (Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre)

What’s Done in the Dark (Tyler Perry Production)

Guilty Until Proven Innocent (Marvelous Marvin Production)

What Every Woman Wants (Marvelous Marvin Production)

Scissors (J.D. Lawrence Production)

Fabric Of a man (David E. Talbert Production)

Behind Closed Doors (Tyler Perry Production)

Sugar Daddy (Michael Matthews Production)

I Know I’ve Been Changed (Tyler Perry Production)

Talk Show Live (David E. Talbert Production)

A Fool and His Money (David E. Talbert Production)

TV & Film Experience

Madea’s Witness Protection (Tyler Perry/Lionsgate Film)

Musical Theatre of Hope (Robert Townsend/Gospel Music Channel)

The fighting Temptation (Paramount Pictures)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (Tyler Perry Film)

Jiffy Lube Commercial

Vocal & Studio Experience (Background Vocalist)

LaShun Pace Ann Nesby (tour)

The Pace Sisters Darwin Hobbs

Jennifer Holliday William Murphy

BeBe & CeCe Winans (tour) The Clark Sisters

Mary Mary (tour) BET Sunday Best (Season Two)

Donald Lawrence M

