2 Children And Dog Attacked By Rabid Cat In Southeast Raleigh

Source: Nancy Nehring / Getty

Raleigh police confirmed that a rabid cat attacked two kids and a dog Tuesday in Southeast Raleigh. It was reported that the attacks happened in the 2300 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road next to Southeast Raleigh High School.

The cat that attacked the youth and the dog was captured and tested positive for rabies.  Police said the dog’s rabies vaccination had lapsed which will force the animal to be quarantined or put down. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

