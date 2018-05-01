Local
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Jerry Smith

You are blessed by the best!

Ephesians 2:8

For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God,

