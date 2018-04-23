Entertainment News
Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk Shoes For Sale

Michael Jackson at LA Sports Arena

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

 

The shoes worn by the King of Pop when he performed his signature moonwalk for the first time on stage are going up for auction.

The shoes were worn by Jackson during rehearsals for the “Motown 25” TV special in 1983.

They’re expected to sell for at least $10,000 at May 26th auction.

Read more about the auction at ABC11.com

 

Continue reading Michael Jackson's Moonwalk Shoes For Sale

comments – add yours
