Villanova Wins NCAA Championship

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Basketball Tournament

Villanova was the favorite going into the final game of the NCAA and they did not disappoint.

For the second time in three years, the top-seeded Wildcats are national champions in men’s college basketball, knocking off No. 3 Michigan 79-62 .
Check out the highlights at ESPN.com.
