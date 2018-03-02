Your Daily Scripture
Jerry Smith's Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 13 mins ago
Source: Mike Morgan / Rick Crank

You are victorious!

1 Corinthians 15:57

57. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

