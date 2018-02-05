Ericaism: I Do It Because I Have To [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks about getting used to having a personal trainer again. Amidst the discomfort of approaching new and old physical challenges, Erica had to tell herself- “I’m not doing this because I want to, I’m doing it because I have to.”

Telling herself that she has to do fueled her more than anything, but it reminded her that she has to be healthy and fit for her life and for God- there is no other option. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

