Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: I Do It Because I Have To [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 5, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell talks about getting used to having a personal trainer again. Amidst the discomfort of approaching new and old physical challenges, Erica had to tell herself- “I’m not doing this because I want to, I’m doing it because I have to.”

Telling herself that she has to do fueled her more than anything, but it reminded her that she has to be healthy and fit for her life and for God- there is no other option. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Let It Stop You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Stop Fishing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: It’s All About You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

February 5: This Day in Black History

20 photos Launch gallery

February 5: This Day in Black History

Continue reading February 5: This Day in Black History

February 5: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17